Festival features films about, created by individuals with Down syndrome
After Ethan Saylor's death in 2013, many families in the Down syndrome community say they tended to avoid movie theaters, but a film festival opening in Annapolis this weekend aims to change that. Saylor, 26, died of asphyxiation after three off-duty Frederick County sheriff's deputies working as security at a Frederick theater handcuffed him when he refused to leave after watching the film "Zero Dark Thirty."
