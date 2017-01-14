Festival features films about, created by individuals with Down syndrome

After Ethan Saylor's death in 2013, many families in the Down syndrome community say they tended to avoid movie theaters, but a film festival opening in Annapolis this weekend aims to change that. Saylor, 26, died of asphyxiation after three off-duty Frederick County sheriff's deputies working as security at a Frederick theater handcuffed him when he refused to leave after watching the film "Zero Dark Thirty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.