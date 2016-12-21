Don Brake Leaves WFRE/Frederick, MD; ...

Don Brake Leaves WFRE/Frederick, MD; Brian Mo Named MD

ALOHA STATION TRUST Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD PD DON BRAKE departed his post at the end of 2016 amidst a number of changes at the cluster. He had been with WFRE since JUNE 2011 and was upped to APD/MD in JANUARY 2012 before taking over as PD in JANUARY 2014 .

