County Executive Gardner Announces First of Its Kind Business & Technology Cultivation Center

Thursday Jan 19

County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans today to bring partners from the public and private sectors under one roof for the new Business & Technology Cultivation Center at 118 N. Market Street in the heart of downtown Frederick. "I am thrilled to unveil plans to bring to life a new idea, a new plan and a new joint venture to jumpstart new business and create jobs," said Executive Gardner.

