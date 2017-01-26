Council to Hold Public Hearing on Amended Bill No. 16-18 - Small Business Real Property Tax Credit
The County Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss Amended Bill No.16-18 , which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
