Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Jan. 15th
Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike has a customer who picks up his Grand Sport Collector Edition #229 at the NCM.
