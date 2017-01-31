Bill seeks to ban - coal rolling' in Maryland
Cyclists, drivers and pedestrians say they've experienced it: A passing vehicle, generally a pickup truck, suddenly spews a thick plume of choking, black smoke. It's called "rolling coal" or "coal rolling" and it's against the law in New Jersey, but not in Maryland.
