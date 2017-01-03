World War II veteran remembers Christ...

World War II veteran remembers Christmas overseas

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Even after the Germans surrendered in May 1945, ending World War II, times remained tough for the troops and residents in the mountains of northeast Italy. Louis Heon recalled the meager rations, frigid temperatures and the bare-bones shelter where he spent much of that winter, along with fellow members of the U.S. Army 88th Infantry Division.

