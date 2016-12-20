U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Lowe...

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Dec 20

According to Zacks, "U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial minerals, including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay and aplite clay. The company also operates as a research and development specialist for customized products and solutions.

