Teenager shoots deer dead after it gets stuck in his Christmas tree
Ryan Manchester, 17, said he called 911 for help after the buck got into the house, but that they were apparently taking too long. Hearing that animal rescue officers were 15 minutes away - which he said was 'a little long for me' - he fatally shot the animal in the shoulder and head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
|test (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|none
|1
|Designer Bathroom Ideas (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC