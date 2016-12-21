Teen shoots deer in living room
FREDERICK, MD - A Maryland teenager shot and killed a deer after it broke through his front door and went after the family Chirstmas tree, according to WTTG . The incident took place on Dec. 5. Ryan Manchester, 17, believed that a doe had sprayed their Christmas tree, which was cut down the day before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
|test (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|none
|1
|Designer Bathroom Ideas (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC