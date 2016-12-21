Teen shoots deer in living room

Saturday Dec 17 KOLD-TV Tucson

FREDERICK, MD - A Maryland teenager shot and killed a deer after it broke through his front door and went after the family Chirstmas tree, according to WTTG . The incident took place on Dec. 5. Ryan Manchester, 17, believed that a doe had sprayed their Christmas tree, which was cut down the day before.

