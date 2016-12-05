Sailors honor fallen Pearl Harbor heroes

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Smith, a Navy reservist from Frederick, Md., salutes Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton during a ceremony to honor the fallen men of the Pennsylvania-class battleship USS Arizona at National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu. Stratton was a seaman first class when he escaped the burning wreckage of USS Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.