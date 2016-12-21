News 21 mins ago 7:37 a.m.Teen shoots deer that busted into house
The Frederick, Md., teenager says he thought someone was trying to break into his home Dec. 5. Instead he found himself facing a full-grown deer that had broken through the door and was damaging the house. Manchester said called his father and 911 before getting his father's gun and shooting the animal between the eyes from behind his living room couch.
