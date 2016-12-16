Md. teen shoots a buck that stormed into his living room and trashed a Christmas tree
Ryan Manchester, a teenager from Frederick, Md., tried calling 911 when a deer entered his home through a window on Dec. 5. He later shot the deer dead. A 17-year-old in Frederick, Md., shot and killed a deer after it stormed his house and attacked his Christmas tree.
