Lumos Networks Launches Frederick, Maryland as its 25th Enterprise Market

Lumos Networks Corp. , a leading fiber-based service provider in the mid-Atlantic region, today launched Frederick, Maryland as its 25th Enterprise market. Frederick is located 50 miles northwest of downtown Washington D.C. and is the 2nd largest incorporated city in the state of Maryland behind Baltimore.

