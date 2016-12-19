How Jennifer Rubin went from Romney '...

How Jennifer Rubin went from Romney 'shill' to Trump scourge

Monday Dec 19 Read more: CNN

Donald Trump's ascent to the presidency has been littered with surreal moments -- the pre-dawn tweetstorms, the unannounced Kanye visits -- but don't overlook the case of Jennifer Rubin, a conservative blogger at the Washington Post. Four years ago , Rubin had a reputation as a mouthpiece for Mitt Romney, drawing criticism and even calls for her job from those who believed she was more campaigner than commentator.

