Frederick County schools report hack of Social Security numbers

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

School officials in Frederick County say the Social Security numbers and personal information of 1,000 former students have been stolen. Frederick County public schools officials said in a news release Sunday that the data was stolen in a hack that occurred before 2010 and affected students who attended the school system in 2005 and 2006.

