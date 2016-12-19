Frederick County schools report hack of Social Security numbers
School officials in Frederick County say the Social Security numbers and personal information of 1,000 former students have been stolen. Frederick County public schools officials said in a news release Sunday that the data was stolen in a hack that occurred before 2010 and affected students who attended the school system in 2005 and 2006.
