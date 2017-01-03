Black Man Gets KKK Members To Disavow By Befriending Them
"How can you hate me if you don't even know me?" Daryl Davis asks in the new documentary "Accidental Courtesy." For the past few decades the black musician, actor and author has made it his mission to befriend people in hate groups like the Klu Klux Klan by calmly confronting them with the question: His quest is the subject of the new documentary " Accidental Courtesy ," directed by Matt Ornstein and released on Dec. 9. "The most important thing I learned is that when you are actively learning about someone else you are passively teaching them about yourself," Davis explained in explained to the podcast Love+Radio via The Atlantic .
