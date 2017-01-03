Black Man Gets KKK Members To Disavow...

Black Man Gets KKK Members To Disavow By Befriending Them

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Switched

"How can you hate me if you don't even know me?" Daryl Davis asks in the new documentary "Accidental Courtesy." For the past few decades the black musician, actor and author has made it his mission to befriend people in hate groups like the Klu Klux Klan by calmly confronting them with the question: His quest is the subject of the new documentary " Accidental Courtesy ," directed by Matt Ornstein and released on Dec. 9. "The most important thing I learned is that when you are actively learning about someone else you are passively teaching them about yourself," Davis explained in explained to the podcast Love+Radio via The Atlantic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
test (Apr '16) Apr '16 none 1
News Designer Bathroom Ideas (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC