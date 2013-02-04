American Robin in Michigan, February ...

American Robin in Michigan, February 4, 2013, by Sharon Sauriol.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Birder's World

In the column Since You Asked in every issue of BirdWatching, Contributing Editor Julie Craves answers readers' questions about birds and bird behavior. Here is a question from our January-February 2017 issue: Over several days in July, I spotted an American Robin clinging to the side of our suet cage, cutting out a piece of suet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Birder's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
test (Apr '16) Apr '16 none 1
News Designer Bathroom Ideas (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC