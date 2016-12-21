Aloha Trust/Frederick, MD Market Mgr. Michael Banks To Exit At The End Of The Month
ALOHA TRUST Talk WFMD-A and Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD Market Mgr. MICHAEL BANKS, will be leaving the market, and returning to NEW YORK STATE to work for CONNOISSEUR MEDIA at the end of DECEMBER.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
|test (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|none
|1
|Designer Bathroom Ideas (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC