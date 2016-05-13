Frederici earns masters from Northwestern
PROUD GRADUATE Kristen Frederici, of Monee, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters in Prosthetics and Orthotics from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. She has accepted a residency position at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.
