Man dead after vehicle crosses center line in Northern Michigan

Jul 24, 2015 Read more: MLive.com

A 41-year-old Frederic man was killed Thursday in a crash on South Long Lake Road in Long Lake Township, police say. Thomas Wayne Dawson was driving south near Luhrs Drive when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to investigators.

