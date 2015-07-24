Man dead after vehicle crosses center line in Northern Michigan
A 41-year-old Frederic man was killed Thursday in a crash on South Long Lake Road in Long Lake Township, police say. Thomas Wayne Dawson was driving south near Luhrs Drive when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to investigators.
