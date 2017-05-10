Detroit-area school evacuated after s...

Detroit-area school evacuated after students fall ill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: EMS1

FRASER, Mich. - A suburban Detroit high school has been evacuated and about a dozen students were taken to hospitals as a precaution after they reported feeling ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fredricks 5 hr Look at ME 11
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! 5 hr Look at ME 2
Andrew James Christiansen Thu Justkeepinitreal 1
Erin Stahl tries again Wed Its Getting Late 10
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May 5 watching livonia 1,119
SCS Missed Votes May 5 JNClassof1949 11
Looking for housekeeper Livin in May 5 Robin 1
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC