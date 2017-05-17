Advanced Workholding for 5-Axis Production and Machinist Applications

Fixtureworks will feature their lineup of TriMax vises, ultra-low profile TriGrip carbide grippers and their new Fairlane GP -Series rubber gripper pads. Booth 5658: TriGrip carbide grippers and TriMax vises from Fixtureworks maximize a machine's potential with multiple part clamping, quick change components and easy adjustment for production, 5-axis and machinist applications.

