Week in Review: Sinkhole funding standoff and more water shutoffs
The state Legislature is back in Lansing after a two week break. Before they left for vacation, lawmakers in the House and Senate were at odds over how to fund a fix for the sinkhole mess in Macomb County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Thu
|Here Kitty Kitty ...
|3
|Scott Dodich Council Candidate
|Wed
|Loan default
|6
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 19
|Rob
|16
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Apr 16
|NYGuy79
|265
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Apr 16
|Mmg
|123
|Parade Complaint Dept (Jun '16)
|Apr 11
|MLK
|8
|house sinks in hole
|Dec '16
|thats poopy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC