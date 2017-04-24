Week in Review: Sinkhole funding stan...

Week in Review: Sinkhole funding standoff and more water shutoffs

Saturday Apr 22

The state Legislature is back in Lansing after a two week break. Before they left for vacation, lawmakers in the House and Senate were at odds over how to fund a fix for the sinkhole mess in Macomb County.

