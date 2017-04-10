Week in Review: A battle over sinkhole funding and a soon-to-be empty state Supreme Court seat

A $3 million grant to fix the massive sinkhole in Fraser was at the center of a battle in the state Legislature this week. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the fight over the funding, which sparked a row between Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekoff before ending in a stalemate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.