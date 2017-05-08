Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis
Three years after the anniversary of Flint switching its water source over to the Flint River, which led to the water crisis, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fredricks
|5 hr
|Team Player
|10
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|SCS Missed Votes
|May 5
|JNClassof1949
|11
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|May 5
|Robin
|1
|Erin Stahl tries again
|May 5
|Jobless in SCS
|8
|Conflict of Interest
|May 3
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May 1
|justice league
|72
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC