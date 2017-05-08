Political roundup: Lawmakers send $10...

Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Michigan Radio

Three years after the anniversary of Flint switching its water source over to the Flint River, which led to the water crisis, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

