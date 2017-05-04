Michigan Legislature sends $100M in f...

Michigan Legislature sends $100M in federal funding to Flint

Thursday Apr 27

A bill to pass $100 million from the federal government to the city of Flint is on its way to Gov. Rick Snyder for approval after a disagreement and one legislative "mulligan." The bill was held up for weeks because it originally contained a $3 million grant to help Macomb County fix the sinkhole in Fraser.

