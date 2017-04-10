Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates t...

Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.

Friday Apr 14 Read more: WXYZ

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar: Southfield Closed due to road construction Franklin Rd Both NB/SB between Telegraph Rd/US 24 and Swanson Until further notice Wayne Road construction.

