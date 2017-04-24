Legislative leaders hope to end stand...

Legislative leaders hope to end standoff on money for Flint, Macomb sinkhole

Wednesday Apr 19

State lawmakers are back at the Capitol following their spring break. One job facing them is ending a standoff over money to help Macomb County deal with a giant sinkhole.

Fraser, MI

