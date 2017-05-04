Deal made over Macomb sinkhole funding
"We are very happy for Macomb County that everybody came together and came to a resolution on this," said State Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond. "It was very reasonable for the state to help in this, which is a state of emergency."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fredricks
|1 hr
|Hitchin a ride
|7
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|watching livonia
|1,119
|SCS Missed Votes
|Fri
|JNClassof1949
|11
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|Fri
|Robin
|1
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Fri
|Jobless in SCS
|8
|Conflict of Interest
|May 3
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May 1
|justice league
|72
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC