$100,000 worth of signs with former drain commissioner's name removed
Macomb County Commissioner Candice Miller talks to the media before the demolition of a home in Fraser, Mich. is demolished Friday, March 24, 2017.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|Mar 28
|Just Curious
|1
|SCS Missed Votes
|Mar 27
|Denny
|10
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Mar 24
|Juvanmak
|1,139
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar 24
|BB Board
|1
