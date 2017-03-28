The 20 worst city mottos in the Detroit area
Is there anything in this smartphone-hypnotized, let-me-Google-that-for-you world that's as quaint and possibly outdated as a motto? When you can get the complete stats for anything, anyplace, and anyone with a few finger taps, isn't it sort of pointless to try distilling down an identity to a few words? And with declining levels of confidence in all institutions across the board, does anybody believe in any particular motto's sincerity? Yet mottos remain as a feature of daily life in Southeastern Michigan, often used as grace notes to amplify the qualities of the municipalities that make up our regional crazy quilt of 140-odd competing city and charter township governments. Now, some of them make sense to us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|Mar 28
|Just Curious
|1
|SCS Missed Votes
|Mar 27
|Denny
|10
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Mar 24
|Juvanmak
|1,139
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar 24
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC