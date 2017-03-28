The 20 worst city mottos in the Detroit area

Is there anything in this smartphone-hypnotized, let-me-Google-that-for-you world that's as quaint and possibly outdated as a motto? When you can get the complete stats for anything, anyplace, and anyone with a few finger taps, isn't it sort of pointless to try distilling down an identity to a few words? And with declining levels of confidence in all institutions across the board, does anybody believe in any particular motto's sincerity? Yet mottos remain as a feature of daily life in Southeastern Michigan, often used as grace notes to amplify the qualities of the municipalities that make up our regional crazy quilt of 140-odd competing city and charter township governments. Now, some of them make sense to us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.