Repairs from Michigan sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

Wednesday Mar 8

Michigan State Police and Macomb County officials check one of three houses Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Fraser, Mich., that had to be condemned after a broken sewer line caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve. It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused the sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit, a public works official said Wednesday.

