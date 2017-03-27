Repairs from Michigan sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

Michigan State Police and Macomb County officials check one of three houses Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Fraser, Mich., that had to be condemned after a broken sewer line caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve. It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused the sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit, a public works official said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.