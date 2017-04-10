Michigan Senate OKs $5M sinkhole loan, allots Flint funds
The Michigan Senate on Wednesday approved a $5 million interest-free state loan to help repair a large sinkhole in suburban Detroit, narrowly rejecting a call to stick with a House plan that would instead give Macomb County a $3 million infrastructure grant. The midyear budget bill, which also would formally allot $100 million in federal aid toward Flint's water crisis, cleared the Republican-controlled chamber 36-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Mmg
|123
|Scott Dodich Council Candidate
|Fri
|clairwood
|4
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|pjjmwill7
|264
|Parade Complaint Dept (Jun '16)
|Apr 11
|MLK
|8
|Is it to late for Warren to be saved? (Jun '08)
|Apr 5
|Sam Winborn
|6
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC