Michigan Senate OKs $5M sinkhole loan, allots Flint funds

The Michigan Senate on Wednesday approved a $5 million interest-free state loan to help repair a large sinkhole in suburban Detroit, narrowly rejecting a call to stick with a House plan that would instead give Macomb County a $3 million infrastructure grant. The midyear budget bill, which also would formally allot $100 million in federal aid toward Flint's water crisis, cleared the Republican-controlled chamber 36-1.

