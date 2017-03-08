Sinkhole area residents to see 8-9 pe...

Sinkhole area residents to see 8-9 percent increase on sewage bill

Wednesday Feb 8

A permanent fix for a Metro Detroit sinkhole is estimated to cost $150 million, which could result in residents seeing a 8 to 9 percent on their sewer bills. The increase in sewage bills will affect residents and businesses in the 11 communities surrounding the sinkhole.

