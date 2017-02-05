Michigan officials ask residents to a...

Michigan officials ask residents to avoid bathroom during halftime

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

"I can't believe I'm lecturing people on their bathroom a you know, what they're doing in there, but we really need to think about that, if it's possible, if they could all not flush their toilets at the same time here at Super Bowl halftime," Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. About 400,000 residents in 11 central Macomb County communities last month were asked to restrict water usage at their homes as repair crews deal with "a dire situation" - a damaged regional sewer main as a result of a massive sinkhole that opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15) Feb 7 really 46
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Feb 6 duck femocrats 16
Traffic Light (Jun '09) Feb 6 Micheal 12
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07) Feb 3 rsc 45
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC