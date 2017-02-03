Hold it or don't flush: Super Bowl could harm sinkhole mess
Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night. She tells radio station WWJ that it could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole.
