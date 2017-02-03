Hold it or don't flush: Super Bowl co...

Hold it or don't flush: Super Bowl could harm sinkhole mess

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night. She tells radio station WWJ that it could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 9
Traffic Light (Jun '09) 9 hr Micheal 12
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Sun Pope Phart 28
Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07) Fri rsc 45
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC