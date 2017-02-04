Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl C...

Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl Could Harm Sinkhole Mess

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl. Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15) Tue really 46
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Mon duck femocrats 16
Traffic Light (Jun '09) Mon Micheal 12
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07) Feb 3 rsc 45
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC