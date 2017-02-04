Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl Could Harm Sinkhole Mess
From the Associated Press - A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl. Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Tue
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|16
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Micheal
|12
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14)
|Jan 29
|Kovalciks Violate...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC