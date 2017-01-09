Snyder Visits Southeast Michigan Sinkhole
Governor Rick Snyder is promising Fraser residents impacted by the sinkhole on 15 Mile Road that help is coming, though how the mess will be paid for remains unknown. Snyder toured the area with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller yesterday.
