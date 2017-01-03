Pump installed to help divert sewage ...

Pump installed to help divert sewage from Fraser Sinkhole

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: MLive.com

Work continues on a sewer line that burst Dec. 24 in Fraser causing a sinkhole and forcing the evacuation of nearly two dozen homes. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller's Office on Monday, Jan. 2, announced a pump had been installed to help divert sewage spilled from the broken main that caused the 250-foot long, 100-foot wide sinkhole.

