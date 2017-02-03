Officials provide update on Fraser si...

Officials provide update on Fraser sinkhole

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WXYZ

People affected by the sinkhole emergency in Fraser packed a special city council meeting hoping for answers nearly 6 weeks after it all began. Fraser's mayor says going forward he's calling it the 15 Mile Interceptor drain collapse, because he doesn't want the stigma attached to his city and neighboring Clinton Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... 1 hr gwww 6
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) 9 hr Pope Phart 28
Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07) Fri rsc 45
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,585,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC