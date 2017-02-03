Officials provide update on Fraser sinkhole
People affected by the sinkhole emergency in Fraser packed a special city council meeting hoping for answers nearly 6 weeks after it all began. Fraser's mayor says going forward he's calling it the 15 Mile Interceptor drain collapse, because he doesn't want the stigma attached to his city and neighboring Clinton Township.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|1 hr
|gwww
|6
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|9 hr
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Fri
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14)
|Jan 29
|Kovalciks Violate...
|18
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
