Macomb Co. residents urged to restrict water use
Some Macomb County residents are being urged to restrict their water use after sediment plugs have collapsed a sewer line, leading to a risk of sewage spilling into the Clinton River. According to the Macomb County Public Works Office, shifting sediment has reduced the amount of sewage to flow through the damage interceptor near the sinkhole at 15 Mile Rd. in Fraser.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|13 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14)
|Jan 29
|Kovalciks Violate...
|18
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
