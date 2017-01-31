Macomb Co. residents urged to restric...

Macomb Co. residents urged to restrict water use

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WXYZ

Some Macomb County residents are being urged to restrict their water use after sediment plugs have collapsed a sewer line, leading to a risk of sewage spilling into the Clinton River. According to the Macomb County Public Works Office, shifting sediment has reduced the amount of sewage to flow through the damage interceptor near the sinkhole at 15 Mile Rd. in Fraser.

