Hamilton teacher can't remember giving student oral sex after school function

Monday Jan 30

The former Fraser High School teacher cannot remember in detail the events following a school leavers' dinner in 2015. Photo / Christine Cornege A former Hamilton high school teacher who can't recall giving oral sex to a student describes herself as a "Jekyll and Hyde drinker", an education disciplinary hearing has heard.

