Hackel declares state of emergency over sinkhole
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has declared a state of emergency because of the sewer break that has caused a massive sinkhole in Fraser. "This has been a major sewer situation and disruption of services," said Hackel in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|39 min
|alimarch
|2
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Goodness
|45
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC