Gov. Rick Snyder declares disaster for Macomb County

Friday Jan 6 Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today declared a state of emergency for Macomb County due to a sewer line collapse and resulting sinkhole in the City of Fraser.

