Gov. Rick Snyder declares disaster for Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today declared a state of emergency for Macomb County due to a sewer line collapse and resulting sinkhole in the City of Fraser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|39 min
|alimarch
|2
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Goodness
|45
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC