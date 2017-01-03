Fraser sinkhole having a major financial impact
County Executive Mark Hackel and the new Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller held a press conference this afternoon, as two more homes have now been condemned. County officials talked with Governor Snyder by phone, telling them the issue with the sinkhole is something they need help with.
