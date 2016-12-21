Sinkhole in Fraser has residents and business owners worried
A busted sewer line could be to blame for the sinkhole in suburban Detroit that was discovered on Saturday, according to city officials. The sinkhole that caused 22 homes in Fraser to be evacuated on Christmas Eve has residents and business owners concerned.
