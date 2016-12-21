Sinkhole disrupts holiday season in D...

Sinkhole disrupts holiday season in Detroit suburb

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 photo, bricks are falling off the exterior wall of a house sitting over a sinkhole, in Fraser, Mich. The major sinkhole disrupted the holiday season in Fraser, a Detroit suburb of roughly 14,500 people about 15 miles north of downtown and five miles west of the Great Lakes waterway of Lake St. Clair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) 20 hr Mad 260
blight harassment (Feb '08) Dec 27 mrcoup 19
house sinks in hole Dec 27 thats poopy 1
Stop preying on us ! Dec 27 lawless 3
Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16) Dec 23 Still a goody 41
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Dec 19 salacious 1,138
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC