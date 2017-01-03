Sinkhole crews call for water conservation
Crews at the scene of the Fraser sinkhole are calling on a large number of Macomb County residents to conserve their water. Homes and businesses that are currently being served by the damaged sewer line are encouraged to curb their water usage to prevent wastewater from going into rivers, streams and basements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|empty pockets
|42
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC