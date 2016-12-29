Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - ...

Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - you're not covered

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Detroit News

Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - you're not covered Nightmare in Fraser prompts the question, and virtually none of us are insured against our homes falling into holes Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2iKOfet If the first thought is sympathy for the people whose homes have been fractured by the gaping sinkhole in Fraser, the reasonable second thought is self-preservation: Am I covered for that? According to the Insurance Institute of Michigan , virtually no one here buys sinkhole insurance because, well, we don't get sinkholes - at least not outside Fraser, and not at the hand of nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Thu Mad 260
blight harassment (Feb '08) Dec 27 mrcoup 19
house sinks in hole Dec 27 thats poopy 1
Stop preying on us ! Dec 27 lawless 3
Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16) Dec 23 Still a goody 41
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Dec 19 salacious 1,138
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC